Aguirre twits Macalintal over barangay polls

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre rebutted the opinion of election lawyer Romulo Macalintal that any law or executive order declaring “vacant” all existing barangay positions and appointing their replacements is unconstitutional.

“There is nothing unconstitutional there. There is only a need for an enabling law to cancel the barangay elections and appoint OICs,” Aguirre said Monday in a text message sent to reporters.

As an example, Aguirre said the barangay elections in October last year had been suspended through Republic Act 10923 which was passed by Congress and signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aguirre said Duterte’s reason for postponing the elections is also valid considering that 40 percent of the barangay officials are involved in drugs.

“I’m in favor of the reasons given by President Duterte. It could help cleanse the ranks of barangay officialdom,” he said. JE/rga