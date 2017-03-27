Duterte to spend birthday ‘quietly’ with family — Palace

Malacañang on Monday said President Rodrigo Duterte would likely spend his 72nd birthday on March 28 away from the public eye.

“Traditionally, the President marks his birthday quietly without fanfare,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement. “He spends some quality time with family and close friends.”

READ: Instead of parties, Duterte celebrates birthday at ‘home, sleeping’

ADVERTISEMENT

“While certain offices may hold parallel celebration, the President usually veers away public attention on his private and personal affairs,” Abella said.

During his trip to Bangkok last week, Duterte received an early birthday cake from Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

READ: Thai prime minister surprises Duterte with birthday cake

Duterte told Filipinos in Thailand that his birthday wish was for God to give him “more strength to do our overwork time.”

He said he will spend time his his youngest grandson, Stonefish, and the rest of his family on his birthday.

“That would have been the greatest gift that I can ask on this planet. That would be enough for me,” he said.

As for Abella’s wish for the President, he said, “I wish that his dreams for a great Filipino nation all come true.” CBB