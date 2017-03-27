48 ‘bad’ Metro cops undergo retraining

Another batch of errant Metro policemen were sent not to far-flung provinces in Mindanao but to their regional headquarters in Taguig City to undergo an “intensive disciplinary training and reorientation program.”

The 48 policemen facing administrative charges and reprimanded for committing lapses while on duty were ordered to report to the National Capital Region Police Office headquarters (NCRPO) as punishment.

They began their retraining on March 24, according to Chief Insp. Kimberly Molitas, NCRPO spokesperson.

According to Molitas, the retraining program “seeks to instill discipline and build ethics, assess the commitment level of each police officer to their sworn duties, and teach financial management.”

She said that during the 15-day retraining, those police officers would be restricted to Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan.

According to NCRPO chief Director Oscar Albayalde, the retraining was a way to address the problem of undisciplined and rogue lawmen who “ruin the image of the [police].”

Last week, Albayalde fired the commander of Sun Valley police precinct in Parañaque City and two other police officers for extorting P50,000 from a 21-year-old student.

The 40 police personnel assigned to the precinct were also ordered to report to Camp Bagong Diwa for “retraining.”

“I will not allow these bad eggs to influence others nor continue their habits of destroying the image of good policemen,” Albayalde said.

“It is about time to look at this problem [from] a perspective where we can help the police rebuild their life and become better police servants,” he added.

Around 300 NCRPO lawmen tagged as scalawags were ordered transferred to Mindanao in February by President Duterte. However, less than 100 showed up for their deployment.