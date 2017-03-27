‘Help us pay for our baby’s surgery’

At 7 months old, Frenzo Escototo is already battling two ailments: Leukemia and, recently, hydrocephalus.

Upon diagnosis, Baby Frenzo was first brought to San Juan de Dios Educational Foundation (Hospital) for treatment. He recently transferred to Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City.

“He was diagnosed with leukemia in December after we noticed that his abdomen was swollen. Lymph nodes later developed on his jaw,” his father, Julito Escototo, told the Inquirer. Frenzo is his first baby with wife Sheralyn. The family lives in Pasay City.

Julito, who works as a driver at an auto repair shop, said that doctors later discovered that their baby also had hydrocephalus when his head started growing bigger.

“My baby’s doctors at PCMC, neurologist Dr. Mel Villaluz and hematologist Dr. Melissa Montoya, told me that we should address this condition first,” he added.

To make way for the operation for hydrocephalus which will cost P180,000, doctors have stopped the boy’s weekly chemotherapy sessions.

According to Julito, during surgery, a tube will be placed inside his son’s head to help drain excess fluid.

“He is our first child. My wife Sheralyn and I are asking your readers to help us pay for our baby’s operation. May God bless all of you,” he said.

Julito Escototo can be reached at 0935-8013862. Donors can deposit their donations in his wife’s BDO acccount (Sheralyn Depedro/Account No. #030162513).