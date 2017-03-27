In release of captives, rebs cite peace as motive

MATI CITY—Shortly after hugging his New People’s Army (NPA) captors on the day he was released, one of two militiamen kept in captivity for 52 days said he was likely to return to his old job in a paramilitary unit of the armed forces.

Rene Doller, 34, said he might continue being a government militiaman because “it was both a job and responsibility.”

Doller, along with another militiaman, Carl Mark Nucos, 24, were taken captive by the communist rebels on Feb. 14 in Lupon, Davao Oriental.

On March 25, rebels freed them after finding them not guilty of any crime against the people.

The NPA turned over the two militiamen to members of the group Sowing the Seeds of Peace in Mindanao and a Davao Oriental board member as clashes erupted between rebels and government soldiers elsewhere in two central Mindanao areas.

After a female rebel read their release papers, Doller and Nucos were greeted by relatives and hugged by their captors.

The NPA cited humanitarian grounds—anchored on the resumption of the peace negotiations—as the main reason for the release.

Good behavior

Rubi del Mundo, National Democratic Front-Southern Mindanao leader, said the “prisoners of war” were tried by a revolutionary court and found not guilty. Besides, Del Mundo added, the militiamen earned credits for good behavior in captivity.

Nucos was greeted by his mother and broke into tears, expressing relief he survived the ordeal. Doller said the rebels treated them well.

“They treated us well to the point that we were not afraid of them anymore,” Doller said.

“If we are not feeling well they would make sure that we will be checked up,” he said.

He added, though, that not having any other job is likely to force him to return to the armed forces as a militiaman.

After a rebel announced their release, Doller and Nucos hugged their captors and bid them goodbye in whispers.

The NPA is still keeping captive at least four policemen and soldiers but rebels said they, too, would be released soon in a gesture of goodwill for the resumption of peace talks next month.

Clashes

But just as the release was taking place, rebels and soldiers continued to clash in central Mindanao.

In Antipas, North Cotabato, an hourlong clash took place between soldiers and rebels on the day of the militiamen’s release, according to Chief Insp. Rolando Dillera, Antipas police chief.

The clash, said Dillera, took place in the village of Camutan which the rebels had earlier stormed.

In Tampakan, South Cotabato, a clash between soldiers and NPA rebels also erupted on the same day.

The clash started when at least 50 rebels attacked a government militia detachment in Barangay Tablu around 8 a.m., according to Senior Insp. Harold Cornel, Tampakan police chief.

The government and communists have agreed to resume negotiations after a brief halt in February over supposed breaches of a truce declared by both camps.

Formal talks in April are expected to focus on agreements on sweeping reforms that could address the root cause of the rebellion and overhaul of the Philippine political system that could lead to federalism. —KARLOS MANLUPIG WITH REPORTS FROM WILLIAMOR MAGBANUA AND EDWIN FERNANDEZ