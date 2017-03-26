De Lima joins opposition to Duterte plan to scrap village polls

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima on Saturday joined a growing opposition to President Rodrigo Duterte’s plan to scrap barangay elections in October and instead appoint village officials as part of his war on drugs, saying it could give rise to a new level of political patronage across the country.

De Lima, who chairs the Senate electoral reforms and people’s participation committee, said Mr. Duterte’s plan went against the idea that barangays or villages were nonpartisan government units.

“Appointing barangay officials, instead of electing them, goes against the principles of shielding them from partisan politics. That is one of the reasons why barangay elections are held separately from national and local elections,” De Lima said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Duterte has said all barangay posts should be declared vacant, and the elections in October postponed. He said he wanted incumbent barangay officials replaced with appointees, arguing that about 40 percent of all village chiefs were into illegal drugs.

But De Lima argued that the planned move could violate rights to due process.

“Those who would be removed and not reappointed may have that stigma of being involved in drugs. They have every right for a chance to clear their names before being removed from office,” she said

“Given the political situation at the grassroots and the culture of fabricating accusations, it is possible for baseless recommendations to emanate from mayors so they can have their allies appointed to barangay posts, and maintain control over cities and municipalities. It is political patronage taken to a whole new level.”

She said the plan was a “desperate move for the administration to maintain its political capital.”

Her position was backed by former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimental Jr., the father of the country’s Local Government Code and the President’s political ally, saying the plan would make local officials beholden to the appointing power.

“If the barangay captains and kagawads (aldermen) are appointed, then invariably their loyalty is to the appointing power and not to the people. That would not be good,” Pimentel told the Inquirer. “And if they want it postponed, they have to amend the Local Government Code. You cannot just say we will just appoint the barangay officials. That cannot be done.”

“You cannot just forget the law and do what you want,” he added.

However, Pimentel said the government should run after specific erring barangay officials instead of a wholesale purge.

“Our government is run under a rule of law. If someone violates the law, then he should be prosecuted and imprisoned,” Pimentel said.

“But just because a mayor commits a crime, you don’t say ‘Let us just appoint all the mayors.’ No,” he added.

Instead, he said administration allies in Congress should come out with a law amending the Local Government Code if they want the barangay elections postponed.

“We are a democracy and common sense demands that we abide by the strictures and constitutional laws of the land,” he said.

James Jimenez, spokesperson of the Commission on Elections, said the poll body was reserving its comment on Mr. Duterte’s plan pending a thorough study of the matter. He noted that there were “consequences” in postponing the vote. —WITH A REPORT FROM JULIE M. AURELIO