Thief kills 4 pursuers, injures 16 others by throwing grenade

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Four people were killed and 16 others were wounded in a grenade explosion in Barangay Busbus Lambayong in Jolo, Sulu on Saturday night.

Dr. Raden Ikbala, a physicians at the Integrated Provincial Hospital in Jolo, said the four fatalities were among the villagers who responded to a call for help and pursued a thief who was armed with a grenade.

According to Ikbala, some of the wounded said the thief, realizing he was trapped, lobbed the grenade at his pursuers. /atm