Palace confirms Duterte’s dinner invitation to Robredo and kids

Malacañang confirmed on Saturday that President Rodrigo Duterte had asked Vice President Leni Robredo to dinner when they met at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduation ceremony the day before..

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the invitation included Robredo’s children.

“The president and the vice president were engaged in conversation during the commencement exercises of the Philippine National Police Academy,” Abella said. “There, PRRD invited VP Leni and her children to dinner together with his family.”

PRRD stands for President Rodrigo Roa duterte.

But Abella said he was not privy to the details of the invitation.

The meeting between Duterte and Robredo came after he thumbed down his allies’ attempts to impeach the vice president for her criticism of his administration’s drug war.

He had also described Robredo as being eager to replace him, but she denied involvement in any ouster plot against him. /atm