De Lima: Appointing barangay officials will lead to patronage politics

Sen. Leila De Lima warned on Saturday that allowing the appointment of barangay officials in lieu of elections in October could give rise to a whole new level of political patronage in towns and cities nationwide.

In a statement, De Lima, who chairs the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, said: “Appointing barangay officials, instead of electing them, goes against the principles of shielding them from partisan politics. That is one of the reasons why barangay elections are held separately from national and local elections.”

She pointed out that barangays are the frontliners in the delivery of basic services to the people who should have the primary choice of community leaders that would be responsive to their needs.

President Roidrigo Duterte previously announced his plan to declare all barangay posts vacant and fill them with his appointees as part of his war on illegal drugs – to which De Lima voiced strong disagreement, as it could violate the current barangay officials’ rights to due to process.

“Those who would be removed and not reappointed may have that stigma of being involved in drugs,” she pointed out. “ They have every right for a chance to clear their names before being removed from office.”

De Lima explained: “Given the political situation at the grassroots and the culture of fabricating accusations, it is possible for baseless recommendations to emanate from mayors so they can have their allies appointed to barangay posts, and maintain control over cities and municipalities. It is political patronage taken to a whole new level.”

The senator further criticized the proposal as a “desperate move for the administration to maintain its political capital.” /atm