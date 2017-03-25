Bulacan couple nabbed with P3-million worth of shabu

BUSTOS, Bulacan—A middle-aged couple was arrested with P3 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) during a drug bust on Friday night.

Teresita Leonardo, 41, and her 42-year-old husband Danilo Leonardo, sold shabu to an undercover agent at their home in Barangay (village) Bonga Mayor at about 7 p.m.

Police seized 841 grams of shabu from the house, said Chief Insp. Victor Bernabe, Bustos police chief.

