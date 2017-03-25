Caught selling P300 worth of shabu, man killed in front of school

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna—A suspected illegal drug pusher was killed in a shootout with the police in Rosario town in Cavite on late Friday, police said Saturday.

The slain suspect was identified as Richard Landa, alias Tondo.

A report from the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon (Calabarzon) police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday as the police conducted a buy-bust operation in front of the Bagbag National High School in Barangay (village) Bagbag 2.

The suspect reportedly sold an undercover policeman suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth P300.

The report said the suspect sensed the sting operation and tried to shoot the authorities, prompting the policemen to shoot back and kill the suspect.

