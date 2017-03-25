Saturday, March 25, 2017
Roro captain abducted by Abu Sayyaf rescued by military

/ 10:33 AM March 25, 2017
ARMY TROOPS IN ACTION IN MINDANAO: In this August 2016 file photo, Army soldiers recover an Abu Sayyaf camp in Basilan. (PHOTO FROM CPIO-WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND)

Soldiers search an Abu Sayyaf bunker that the Army earlier overran in Basilan. FILE PHOTO FROM WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The military said it rescued one of the two Roro crew abducted by Abu Sayyaf bandits during a hijacking off Basilan on Thursday.

Major General Carlito Galvez Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command, confirmed the rescue of captain Aurelio Agac-ac.

Agac-ac was the captain of Roro 9 intercepted by Abu Sayyaf bandits as it was sailing for General Santos City from Cebu.

Galvez said they would give details of Agac-ac’s rescue later Saturday as operations to rescue chief engineer Laurencio Tiro were still ongoing. CBB

