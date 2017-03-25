DILG urges barangays to push ‘PHederalism’

Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders, Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno urged barangay officials who will lead village assemblies across the country this Saturday to push for federalism.

Sueno said the barangay assemblies were the appropriate venues to discuss “PHederalism,” the Philippine version of a federal system that takes into account the diverse “cultural particularities and sensibilities” of Filipino communities.

“PHederalism is our own indigenized federalism experience that reflects the identities of our people while deriving and learning from the best practices of all federal countries … to attain an evolving type of federalism that is fully unique to the Philippine experience,” Sueno said in a statement.

Emily Padilla, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Legislative Liaison and Special Concerns and focal person on federalism, urged barangay officials to stand as “consistent partners” of the government by leading an information drive in their communities.

“Let us help our government. Let us help our President,” Padilla said. “Federalism is our last card to attain peace and progress in our country.”

Barangay officials were encouraged to draft a resolution expressing support for PHederalism, to livestream their assembly, and submit a report on their barangay’s discussions.