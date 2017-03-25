Morales on disbarment bid: Bring it on

A disbarment case against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales? Bring it on.

Morales on Friday welcomed a disbarment complaint from a losing senatorial candidate who challenged the constitutionality of the presidential pork barrel: “I am ready to meet headon any complaint, anytime, anywhere. Wish them luck.”

Greco Belgica, an avid supporter of President Duterte who twice lost in the Senate elections, accused Morales of violating the lawyers’ code this month when she let former President Benigno Aquino III off the hook over the outlawed Disbursement Acceleration Program for “no reason.”

Belgica said Morales absolved Aquino for usurpation of legislative authority without stating her basis.

If the case could be resolved before her retirement on July 25, 2018, Belgica asked the Supreme Court to sanction Morales with public censure first and impose the penalty of disbarment “after the expiration of her term.”

Should the case continue beyond Morales’ term, Belgica said the high court should resolve the case in favor of barring her from practicing law.

Morales, whose nephew Manases Carpio is the husband of Duterte’s daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, took Belgica’s latest moves in stride.

“Anyway, everyone is at liberty to file a complaint. Being charged is part of the territory,” she said in a brief statement to reporters.