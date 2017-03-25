Gunmen kill couples in QC, Caloocan

Gunmen barged into homes and shot two couples dead in separate attacks on Thursday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., four unidentified men killed Ariosto Sanchez, 29, and his live-in partner Gina Sepida, 45, at their house on Eagle Street, Sitio Veterans, Quezon City.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, director of the Quezon City Police District, said the slain couple were on the drug watch list of the QCPD-Batasan station.

Investigators found 13 bullet casings and two packets of suspected “shabu” at the crime scene. An older brother of Sanchez was also in the house during the attack.

In Caloocan City, tricycle driver Anacleto de la Cruz and his live-in partner Licel Chua of Barangay 176, Bagong Silang, met the same fate.

A witness told Radyo Inquirer that three men in jackets and caps and who covered their faces with hankies suddenly entered the couple’s home, introducing themselves as policemen.

The witness said he and two other neighbors heard four gunshots and later saw the gunmen casually walking out of the victims’ house.

It was not immediately known if the killings were drug-related as they remained under investigation by the Caloocan police.—JHESSET O. ENANO AND JONG MANLAPAZ, RADYO INQUIRER