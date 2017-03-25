Metro Briefs: NBI seizes counterfeit sneakers worth P86M

NBI seizes counterfeit sneakers worth P86M

Over P86 million worth of counterfeit shoes were recently confiscated by the National Bureau of Investigation inside a mall and another commercial building in Pasay City. Acting on a complaint lodged by Jaime de la Cruz of I-Data, a company that distributes Nike and Converse shoes in the country, the NBI’s Intellectual Property Rights Division on Wednesday seized hundreds of pairs of counterfeit sneakers inside One Shopping Center in Kapitan Ambo Street and in a building on J. Fernando Street. The arrested suspects identified as Ana Chua and Wang Yu Bo, along with other occupants of the two establishments, are facing charges for violating the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.—JOVIC YEE

Pasay robber picked target on wrong street

A pedicab driver was arrested in Pasay for allegedly being the knife-wielding robber who victimized a 19-year-old man whose house was just a short walk away from the suspect’s home. Members of the Pasay police’s Maricaban precinct detained Jacob Lobrio, 23, for taking the smartphone of John Gerald Buan in the wee hours of Thursday. Buan said he was talking to a relative on the phone just outside his apartment on Sampaguita Street, Barangay 184, when a man poked his back with a knife and grabbed his Samsung Galaxy A7. Buan sought help from neighbors, who easily recognized the robber to be Lobrio, a resident on nearby Ilang-Ilang Street. Responding officers immediately recovered the stolen phone from Lobrio, who remained behind bars as of Friday.—DEXTER CABALZA