Duterte to lead groundbreaking for drug rehab center in Bukidnon

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte will lead the groundbreaking of a drug treatment and rehabilitation center in Bukidnon on Satuday.

The P700-million facility, which will rise in Malaybalay City, will be funded by the Chinese-led Friends of the Philippines Foundation.

It was during Duterte’s visit to Beijing in October when FPF officials presented to him the plans for the rehabilitation facility. The Department of Health, which will run the facility, subsequently entered into a memorandum of agreement with the FPF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duterte will also be gracing the Kaamulan Festival, according to Bukidnon Gov. Jose Maria Zubiri Jr.

The Kaamulan is an ethnic festival held every year in Malaybalay. The word originated from the tribal term “amul,” which means “to gather.” JE/rga