Duterte promises work, free education for families of slain cops

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday assured the new graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) that the government would take care of the spouses and children of policemen killed on duty.

“The current war on illegal drugs and crime has claimed the lives of some of your comrades,” he said during his speech at the PNPA in Silang, Cavite.

“To be sure their sacrifice will not be in vain, the government will ensure our policemen that their families will be taken cared of,” the President said, adding that it was also the reason for increasing the combat pay and incentives of policemen.

“That is why I will assure you now that I will leave a legislation that will put in trust so many billions,” he said. “I hope it is institutionalized three to four years and that will be in place.”

Duterte said the government will make sure that the widows will be able to find work near their place of residence and that the children’s education will be paid for by the government until they graduate from college.

“For the Masidlak class 2017, the arduous task of keeping our nation safe is just beginning. Never be discouraged no matter how formidable the odds are stacked against you,” he said. JE/rga