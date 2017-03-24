Duterte is top PNPA cadet’s inspiration to lead

At some point in the cadetship days of the highest ranking cadet of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), Cadet Macdum Enca found himself in the same situation as that of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Enca, in his valedictory address at the PNPA “Masidlak” Class of 2017’s graduation ceremony on Friday, said that like Duterte, he did not expect that he would be tapped for a leadership role.

During his senior year, Enca served as the regimental commander of the entire PNP cadet corps.

The 22-year-old Cotabato native said he drew inspiration from Duterte, who served for almost two decades as mayor of Davao City before he was elected President.

“Sa likod ng paghihirap at mga pagsubok na pinagdaanan, ang ating President Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang aking tanging naging inspirasyon (Amid the hardships and challenges that I faced, it was President Rodrigo Roa Duterte that served as my inspiration),” Enca said.

“Tulad po ninyo, hindi ko po inaasahan na ako ay uupo bilang lider (Just like you, I did not expect to be thrusted in a leadership role),” he said.

“Kayo po ang aming lider, naway gabayan po kayo ng Maykapal sa pakikibalikat tungo sa mas maunlad na Pilipinas (You are our leader; May God guide you in your mission to make the Philippines more progressive),” he added.

Duterte, along with Vice President Leni Robredo, were guests of honor at the commencement exercise at Camp Mariano Castañeda here in Silang, Cavite.

After Enca, Duterte will address the 144 graduating cadets of the police academy.

The ceremony is still ongoing as of posting.

