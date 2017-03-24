Losing senatorial bet files disbarment case vs Ombudsman

A former Manila councilor on Friday filed a disbarment case against Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

Greco Belgica, who also ran and lost in the 2016 senatorial elections, filed the complaint before the Supreme Court, citing the Ombudsman’s dismissal of the graft and technical malversation case against former President Benigno Aquino III in connection with the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP).

READ: Ombudsman hit for clearing Aquino on DAP

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Morales violated the Lawyer’s Oath and the Canon of Professional Responsibility for approving the resolution acquitting Aquino.

The same resolution had found probable cause in filing the same cases against Former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad.

READ: Abad indicted for usurpation of powers over DAP

Belgica said Morales’ action deprived the Filipino people of their right to procedural due process.

Aquino had appointed Morales to the post of Ombudsman when she retired as Supreme Court associate justice in 2011.

She is due to retire on July 25 next year. IDL