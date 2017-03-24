Duterte’s ideology different from Marcos’, Koko tells Kiko

To compare the President’s ideologies with the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos’ was an insult to the ruling party, PDP-Laban, its president and Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said on Friday.

Pimentel was reacting to Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan’s statement Thursday that President Rodrigo Duterte’s plan to replace elected barangay officials with appointees was a “reminiscent” of Marcos’ authoritarian ideologies.

“Aba iniinsulto n’ya ang ideology ng party. Kasi that’s the ideology of the party. Ideology ng party namin federalism, ideology ng party namin rule of law,” he told reporters. Duterte is chairman of PDP-Laban.

(He’s insulting the party’s ideology. Because that is the ideology of the party. Our party’s ideology is federalism, our party’s ideology is rule of law.)

“Sa mata ng Presidente observance or following the law has become optional. Tama ‘yun, masyado na tayong optional lang. Dapat may kamay na bakal in enforcing the law. But part of the law is the Constitution, so due process, respect for human life. That’s why we’re reminding our police officials palagi na all-out war against drugs kasi may anti-drug law e. Implement the law but of course may bill of rights so respeto din.”

(In the eyes of the President, observing or following the law has become optional. He is right, we have become optional. There should be a great resolve in enforcing the law. But part of the law is the Constitution, so due process, respect for human life. That’s why we’re reminding our police officials to go all-our in the war against drugs because there is anti-drug law. They should implement the law, but of course with respect because there is also the bill of rights.)

‘So the ideology of the President is the ideology of the party and the party’s ideology is very far from the martial law and Marcos ideology. We were born during martial law precisely to fight the martial law regime,” Pimentel added.

The Senate leader also debunked Pangilinan’s earlier statement that the ouster of anti-death penalty lawmakers from their key posts in the House of Representatives was a “disturbing indicator of a dangerous slide toward authoritarianism.”

He pointed out that while the President had strong opinions on certain issues, he had never intervened in the affairs of Congress.

“Tumatawag ba sa akin o sa amin yan? Hindi. Nagdidikta ba sa min yan? Hindi. So ‘yung first few steps of an authoritarian regime, hindi pa nya ginagawa so how could he (Pangilinan) say na pupunta tayo dun?” Pimentel asked.

(Does he call me or us? No. Does he dictate on us? No. So he has not done the first few steps toward an authoritarian regime, so how can he say that were are headed there?)

Pimentel, meanwhile, mocked Senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s claim that Duterte could be ousted from his post should the impeachment complaint filed against him reach the Senate.

“Sabi ko nga (As I said) this is a free country. He (Trillanes) can also look into his own crystal ball and freely announce what the vision he sees. This is a free country, ‘di bahala sya…friendly advice lang na (Let him be. My friendly advice to him is just_ don’t mistake what you see in the crystal ball as reality,” he said. IDL