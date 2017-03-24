Friday, March 24, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / World
  • share this

Dog pulled from California fire revived after 20 minutes

/ 05:21 AM March 24, 2017
Firefighter Andrew Klein with Nalu the dog - Santa Monica fire - 21 March 2017

In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photo provided by Crystal Lamirande, Santa Monica firefighter Andrew Klein holding her dog, Nalu, in Santa Monica, California. Klein spent minutes giving mouth-to-snout resuscitation to the dog, who was pulled from a burning apartment. The pooch spent the next 24 hours in an oxygen chamber and is doing well. (Courtesy of CRYSTAL LAMIRANDE via AP)

SANTA MONICA, California — California firefighters who spent 20 minutes performing mouth-to-snout resuscitation on a dog they rescued from a burning apartment are being hailed as heroes.

The dog’s owner, 35-year-old Crystal Lamirande, had just returned to her Santa Monica apartment Tuesday when a neighbor yelled there was a fire.

Lamirande said she frantically tried to save her dog, a 10-year-old Bichon Frise/Shih Tzu named Nalu (NAH’-loo). But she said the smoke was too thick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moments later, as firefighters arrived, she told them about Nalu. They quickly got the fire under control and pulled the lifeless dog from a bedroom.

Firefighter Andrew Klein spent 20 minutes bringing the dog back to life as her tearful owner watched. Lamirande said the pooch spent the next 24 hours in an oxygen chamber and was doing well.

TAGS: Crystal Lamirande, Nalu the dog, Santa Monica fire
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved