World leaders condemn attack in UK

PARIS — World leaders unanimously condemned the attack in the heart of London by a man who was shot dead by armed police, with many saying they stood with Britain.

At least three people were killed and more than 40 wounded in the attack outside Parliament on Wednesday when a man mowed down pedestrians with a car then leapt out and stabbed a police officer.

Prime Minister Theresa May described the attack as “sick and depraved,” saying the assailant chose the site as an assault on Britain’s democratic values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing with Britain

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany stood “firmly and resolutely alongside Britons in the struggle against all forms of terrorism.”

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier added: “In these grave moments, we Germans feel very close to the British people.”

French President Francois Hollande sent a message of “solidarity” and “support to the British people,” saying France could identify with their pain after the attack, in which three French high school students were also wounded.

“France, which has been hit so hard in recent times, knows what the British people are suffering today,” he said.

US support

The White House condemned the attack and pledged “the full support of the US government in responding to the attack and bringing those to justice who are responsible,” spokesperson Sean Spicer said at a briefing.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the attack left him “highly emotional.”

In Brussels to commemorate the one-year anniversary of attacks on the main airport and a metro station, Juncker said “the fact that exactly on the same day something similar happened in London, and to London, is really putting me in the situation of someone who does not have … enough words to express how I am deeply feeling.”

European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: “My thoughts are with the victims of the Westminster attack. Europe stands firm with the UK against terror and ready to help.”

“Our condolences are with those who mourn and all who are affected in London,” Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted. “Belgium stands with UK in fight against terror.”

Global effort

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack outside Parliament in London underlined the need for pooling global efforts against terrorism.

In a letter to May released by the Kremlin on Thursday, Putin said the “forces of terror are acting in an increasingly treacherous and cynical way.”

He emphasized that “it’s necessary to unite efforts of all members of the international community to confront the terror threat.”

“We are shocked and angered at the terror attack that generated many deaths and injuries,” Japan’s top government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said.

“The government absolutely condemns the despicable terror attack. We express our heartfelt condolences to victims and bereaved families,” he said.

In a message of condolence to Queen Elizabeth II, Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly condemned the attack and said terrorism was the common enemy of the international community. —REPORTS FROM AFP AND AP