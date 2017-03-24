QC cop killed in Munti once shielded brod against narcs

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday killed a Quezon City policeman outside his Muntinlupa City residence on Wednesday afternoon.

The head of the Muntinlupa police said the attack on PO1 Marlon Nofuente may be “drug-related.” He did not elaborate but noted that the slain officer faced charges for trying to stop the arrest of his younger brother for alleged drug pushing last year.

Two men on a motorbike approached Nofuente as he and his wife were waiting for a tricycle on ML Quezon Street, Barangay Sucat, around 5:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the men shot the 32-year-old policeman, hitting him thrice in the head and once in the leg. The officer was declared dead in the hospital an hour later.

PO3 Reynaldo Per, one of the investigators on the case, said Nofuente had no known enemies in the community and in the area covered by his unit at the Quezon City Police District’s Quirino station.

According to Chief Supt. Nicanor Salvador, the Muntinlupa police chief, Nofuente was arrested on Feb. 6, 2016, for obstruction of justice after he intervened in the arrest of his brother Manolito in a buy-bust operation by the Southern Police District. Manolito was then considered the Top 4 “drug personality” in Muntinlupa.

Two more Nofuente siblings—Mervie and Mandy—are also facing complaints for drug possession and pushing, Salvador said.

Nofuente had also gotten into trouble for carrying his firearm while in civilian clothes, in violation of the election gun ban, he added.