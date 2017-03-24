Missing UPLB grad ‘safe,’ found in Bulacan

The University of the Philippines-Los Baños magna cum laude graduate who went missing for nearly a week was found in Bulacan province on Thursday, according to his family. “My son is OK. He’s good and safe,” the mother of 23-year-old Michael Kenneth Cruz told the Inquirer in a text message. “Thank you very much for the support and assistance. Thank you and God bless,” said Dolores, whose family took to social media and sought public assistance in locating Cruz after they lost contact with him on March 16. It was supposedly the first day on the job for the UPLB chemical engineering graduate, who was newly hired by a food processing company in Batangas. As of press time Thursday, the Pasig City-based family had yet to disclose what happened to Cruz and how he ended up in Bulacan. —Jodee A. Agoncillo