Duterte thinks Trillanes, De Lima, Robredo planning to unseat him

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday accused Vice President Leni Robredo, Senators Antonio Trillanes IV and Leila De Lima of planning to unseat him.

“Pranka tayo (Let’s be frank). They want me ousted,” he said during the Integrated Bar of the Philippines National Convention of Lawyers.

“Who’s behind it? Itong si Trillanes,” Duterte said, before insulting the former military man. “Sundalo. Mabuti pang security guard ito (Soldier. He’s better off as a security guard).”

“Sino yung isa? Si De Lima (Who’s the other one? De Lima),” he said. “Gusto na nya akong paalisin (She wants me gone).”

“Pangatlo, si Leni. Eh natural. Kasi bakit pa sya maghintay kung andyan ang opportunity? (Third is Leni. Of course. Why should she wait if the opportunity is there already),” Duterte finally said.

The President then reiterated that the country has just been through national elections.

“It’s too early to be ousting people,” he said. “Let Leni. Hayaan mo sya (Let her be). She also has to take a stand. Always contrapelo yan (She’ll always oppose me).”

“But to be ousting…kakatapos lang ng eleksyon (the elections just ended),” Duterte said