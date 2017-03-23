Another ‘Bato’ in PNP? Dela Rosa son to enter police academy

Dela Rosa confirms his son Rock will enter PNPA this yr, admits he’s “apprehensive” about his son undergoing rigid training @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/tHJAWqq4Eb — Julliane de Jesus (@JLDejesusINQ) March 23, 2017

Another “Bato” in the police force?

Following the footsteps of his father, the son of the Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Philippine National Police’s top cop, will enter the police academy this May.

Dela Rosa on Thursday confirmed that his 22-year-old son Rock has been qualified to enter the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

“I wish him good luck. I’m proud of him,” Dela Rosa said in a press conference at Camp Crame when he presented the top 10 cadets of the PNPA “Masidlak” Class of 2017 on Thursday.

Although he expressed support for his son, Dela Rosa said he could not help but feel nervous about Rock undergoing rigid training inside the academy in Silang, Cavite.

“Pero kinakabahan din kung makakaya ba niya ‘yung training, physically alam ko kayang kaya niya malakas ’yon eh pero ‘yung psychological, I don’t know (But I’m also nervous if he can handle the training; physically, I know he can because he is strong, but the psychological part, I don’t know),” Dela Rosa said wryly.

Dela Rosa, a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), admitted that he feels apprehensive about his son’s decision to join the force, considering that he has experienced a comfortable life being the son of the country’s top cop.

“Iba siya, iba ako. Ako, anak ako ng tricycle driver kaya no retreat no surrender ako, pasok doon kahit na babagsakan mo ako ng shot put sa tyan ko pero siya, anak siya ng PNP chief,” he said.

(We are different. I am the son of a tricycle driver, so I have this no retreat, no surrender mentality. I will make it even if you drop a shot put on my stomach. But he is the son of the PNP chief.)

Rock passed the PNPA Cadet Admission Test (PNPACAT) which he and thousands of aspirants took in October last year.

Only after graduation, however, can the cadets choose which branch of service—the PNP, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)—they will join. IDL