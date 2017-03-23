Group of lawyers, academics eyes impeach move vs Robredo

A group of lawyers and professors on Thursday said they are mulling to file an impeachment complaint against Vice President Leni Robredo, but they denied they were doing so as “blind followers” or “minions” of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lawyers Bruce Rivera, Trixie Cruz-Angeles, professors Antonio Contreras and Tom Berenguer, and Interior Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing III led the briefing to announce their move to prepare an impeachment complaint against Robredo.

Rivera said the Vice President committed the impeachable offenses of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution and other high crimes.

Rivera served as a lawyer in the serious illegal detention case of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles for which she was convicted.

Rivera denied they were “blind followers” of the President.

“We’re not blind followers. If we see Leni Robredo should be impeached against the will of President, then we’ll do what we have to do,” Rivera said.

Rivera said the lawyers are not doing the case build-up against Robredo for Duterte, who earlier thumbed down a possible impeachment move against the vice president.

“We’re not doing this for the President. [We are doing] this for the people,” Rivera said.

He also denied they are preparing an impeachment complaint in response to the impeachment complaint filed against Duterte by Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano.

“We have a reason to file an impeachment complaint against Leni Robredo. It’s not bwelta (retaliation),” Rivera said.

Atty. Cruz-Angeles said their impeachment complaint has the backing of some representatives. She refused to name these.

The lawyer said Robredo may also be impeached for spreading “fake news” in her video to the United Nations about the supposed “palit ulo” scheme” in the Duterte administration’s violent crackdown on drugs. IDL/rga

