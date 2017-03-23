‘Sue me!’ Trillanes tells Duterte over money-collection claim

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV dared President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday to file charges against him if indeed he had been collecting money from big businessmen.

“That is a lie coming from a pathological liar,” Trillanes said in a statement, reacting to Duterte’s reported allegation against him.

“Kung totoo yan, ilabas nya ang mga detalye at kasuhan nya ako. Haharapin ko yan,” he said.

Trillanes pointed out that all his accusations against the President were backed up by specific details, documents, and even witnesses.

He said he also filed charges in court against Duterte so he could present evidence in a proper forum.

“Pero nagtatago sya hangang ngayon. Kaya tama na ang pambobola, buksan mo na ung mga bank accounts,” Trillanes said.

The senator earlier accused Duterte of having more than P2.2 billion in bank deposits before he became president.

Trillanes presented purported bank records of Duterte’s account in the Bank of the Philippine Islands. However, the bank has denied that the senator’s documents were from them.

The senator also presented witnesses, who had linked Duterte in the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS), which he allegedly ordered to kill people when he was still Davao City Mayor.

Witnesses Efren Matobato and Arturo Lacanas, who both claimed to be members of the DDS, testified before the Senate but some senators doubted their claims. Lascanas even admitted lying under oath. CBB