Pangasinan university official survives gun attack

DAGUPAN CITY — A dean of the Pangasinan State University (PSU) was wounded in a gun attack on Wednesday morning in Lingayen town.

Rommel Cruz, 43, was on his way to the PSU campus in Binmaley town, where he heads the university’s College of Criminology, when a gunman got off a motorcycle and started shooting him at 7:45 a.m.

A closed circuit television footage shows Cruz’s car rolling backwards as the gunman fired. The gunman later withdrew and got into a tricycle to escape.

Investigators said Cruz was hit three times. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. CBB