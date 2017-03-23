Duterte won’t condemn same-sex couples but won’t let them marry

President Rodrigo Duterte may have toughened his stance on the legalization of same-sex marriage in the Philippines. But said on Thursday that he would want people to do what makes them happy with whomever they wish.

That’s because “you only live once.”

But he stressed could not allow same-sex marriage in the Philippines because it would be against the law.

The President was quick to clarify that he doesn’t condemn anyone, saying everyone may pursue what makes one happy.

Duterte made his comments in answer to a question during a news conference he held at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport shortly after his arrival from Thailand, which he visited after Myanmar.

“I am centered on the human being,” he said. “What pleases your existence? Isang daanan lang tayo sa buhay na ito (We only pass through this life once).”

“Kung anong mapaligaya sa isang tao o dalawang tao, kanila ’yan,” he added.

(“Whatever would please one person or two persons, that’s for them to decide.”)

In Bangkok, Thailand, Duterte backtracked on his campaign promise to legalize same-sexmarriage as he blasted the West for pushing their culture on the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic nation.

His remark was applauded by Catholic leaders while the LGBT community expressed dismay over this yet another flipflop on a campaign promise.

The President stressed that current laws define marriage as between a man and a woman.

“There is a law, in the Family Code, in the Civil Code defining the relations, marriage and everything,” he said. “It says marriage is always between a man and a woman. If I allow it, then I would have violated the law.”

Duterte, however, encouraged the gays to do what they think would make them happy and be fulfilled in life.

“Pero tanungin mo ako, kung ano makapagpapaligaya sa’yo, gawin mo,” he said. “Isang beses lang tayo dumaan dito, never to return back.”

(“But if you ask me, whatever makes you happy, then do it. We only pass this way once, never to return back.”)

Earlier, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, a staunch ally of the President, said he would still file a bill allowing same-sex marriage “as soon as we finish the draft”

But in his news conference, Duterte said: “This is one straight deal. Kaya kung ano mapagpapaligaya sa’yo (So whatever makes you happy), you go out of the universe happy and fulfilled. If it makes the gays happy, let them be. I don’t condemn anybody there.” /atm