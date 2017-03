Today, March 23, is the fourth death anniversary of Onofre D. Cruz, National Scientist for Political Economics and Government. Born on Dec. 1, 1926, he was the 13th president of the University of the Philippines and held this position from 1975 to 1979. He also served as education secretary from 1968 to 1971. He was conferred the National Scientist Award in 2004 and died in 2013 at the age of 86. —Marielle Medina, Inquirer Research