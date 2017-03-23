Aguirre: Justice must be upheld

Apparently after a realization about same-sex marriage, President Digong has reneged on his campaign promise to support legislation allowing gay unions.

Basig maigo tag kidlat niana (Lightning might strike us), as the Visayans would say, if we allow homosexual unions in our country.

Mano Digong is right: Why should we allow same-sex marriage just because other, more progressive countries do so?

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of Filipinos have become more accepting of homosexuals.

They idolize gays in show biz for their antics and unique lingo.

People don’t mind rumors about their favorite celebrities having homosexual liaisons.

But it remains to be seen whether most Filipinos will favor a law legalizing same-sex marriage.

Haven’t you noticed that, except for Enrique Razon and Manny Villar, Filipino tycoons in the Forbes Billionaires’ List are of Chinese descent?

Henry Sy, John Gokongwei Jr., Lucio Tan, George Ty, Tony Tan Caktiong, David Consunji, Robert Coyiuto Jr., Ramon Ang, Eduardo Cojuangco and Roberto Ongpin are Chinese-Filipinos.

Why?

Because Malay Filipinos either tend to be indolent or are afraid to go into big business.

They are content to be workers instead of employers.

Before World War II, Malay Filipinos mocked the Chinese who engaged in the diyaryo-bote trade (buying and selling empty bottles and old newspapers), sold food on sidewalks and worked as babysitters.

The sons and daughters of those Chinese vendors now live in palatial houses at Forbes Park, Greenhills, Corinthian Gardens and other posh villages.

Moral of the story: Don’t look down on people engaged in honest labor.

Road rage suspect David Lim Jr., scion of a wealthy family in Cebu City, surrendered to the police in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Instead of being turned over to the Cebu City police station which should have detained him immediately, Lim was made to sleep first at the Regional Intelligence Division of the Central Visayas regional police command.

The special treatment accorded to him proves once again the truism that money talks in this country.

The Department of Justice has filed murder charges against the 19 policemen who killed Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa, a suspected drug lord in Eastern Visayas, inside his cell at Baybay jail.

The case was filed even after President Digong had expressed support for the policemen.

“Justice must be upheld,” Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre told this columnist over breakfast Tuesday.