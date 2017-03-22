Matador gored by 11-inch horn of raging bull

A shocking accident occurred during a bull fight in Mexico City, when a matador ended up being gored by a raging bull’s 11-inch horn.

Antonio Romero was immediately rushed to the hospital as the bull’s horn penetrated his rectum and caused “severe” injuries, reports New York Post.

A video clip of Romero during the incident has been circulating the internet, and readers be warned, the clip is quite graphic.

ADVERTISEMENT

It shows Romero seemingly in control of the situation when the bull suddenly knocked him off balance. The raging animal then came at the defenseless matador with its horns. In a split second, one of its horns deeply penetrated Romero’s rectum.

Luckily, the intervening matadors managed to get the bull’s attention and gave authorities the opportunity to get Romero out of the ring. Alfred Bayle/JB

[Editor’s note: The video below contains graphic violence.]