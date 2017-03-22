Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Jail visitor who hid shabu in private part nabbed

(INQUIRER FILE PHOTO)

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – Alert jail guards foiled the attempted smuggling of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) inside the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology district jail in Pagbilao town on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police provincial director, said suspect Elvira Lavilla, 35, voluntarily surrendered four small plastic sachets of shabu which she hid in her private part, while she was about to be frisked by jail guards Michelle Merilloza and Lian Ferrer during a procedural search on every jail visitor around 1:20 p.m.

The suspect, who was about to visit her detained live-in partner, yielded 18.6 grams of shabu worth P33,500 in the street market.  SFM

