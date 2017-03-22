WATCH: Bongbong Marcos, Gloria Diaz react to mean comments online

Actress-host Isabelle Daza is letting her mother, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, and godfather, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, read mean and hilarious social media comments as part of her web series.

In the newest episode of Daza’s “Haters Gonna Hate,” Diaz and Marcos read and respond to online tweets and posts about them, which were compiled by Daza.

“May NAIA 4 na daw, nasa noo ni Gloria Diaz,” Diaz recites aloud with a smile. However, she flawlessly banters after reading the second comment, “Gloria Diaz is hot, 40 years ago…Hmm, when I was 10?”

On the other hand, Marcos laughs out at the comments. “Bongbong Marcos, saan ang kilay mo?” he reads and then jokes, “Nakatulog ako siguro, nadilaan ng aso ako, nawala (I fell asleep perhaps, then my dog licked it, and now it’s lost).”

Also, he reacted to a netizen’s comment comparing him to a character from the 2009 comedy box office hit “The Hangover.” “Aaminin ko na, may secret career ako. Movie star ako, matagal ko nang ambisyon yun (I will admit that I have a secret career [as a] movie star. It has been my longtime ambition),” he quipped.

Aside from Marcos and Daza, Daza’s closest friends, host Raymond Gutierrez and photographer BJ Pascual, also responded to bitter posts about their physical appearance. Gianna Francesca Catolico /ra

