LIST: Malacañang and Congress’ 10 common priority measures

The proposed emergency powers for traffic and the comprehensive tax reform program remained among the 10 priority measures that Congress and Malacañang have agreed to work on in the coming months, a Senate official said on Wednesday.

Senate Secretary Lutgardo Barbo, in a statement issued by the Senate’s public relations and information bureau, said the agreement was reached during a four-hour consultative meeting and dialogue between officials from the Senate and the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) held at the Midas Hotel in Pasay City Tuesday.

The same statement also quoted PLLO Undersecretary Antonio Gallardo as saying that both panels agreed to “work closer and enhance cooperation” to ensure the swift passage of pending measures, given Congress’ hectic and limited schedule.

Gallardo noted that Congress would only have around 14 calendar days to meet their legislative targets before they go on sine die adjournment in June. Congress took a break last March 15 and will resume work on May 2.

“I would say that the task ahead of us is quite challenging. But as long as we work together, the challenge can be answered adequately,” PLLO Secretary Adelino Sitoy was also quoted in the statement as saying.

Gallardo identified the following 10 bills considered “common priorities” of Malacañang and Congress:

Occupational Safety and Health Hazards Compliance Act National Mental Health Act Utilization of the Coconut Levy Fund National Transport Act (to address transport traffic crisis) Unified National Identification System Act Condonation of Land Amortization and Arrears on Interest Payment Concurrent Joint Congress Resolution on the Revised Base pay Schedule of Military and Uniform Personnel Pension Reform for Uniformed Personnel Comprehensive Tax Reform Program Security of Tenure Bill

Gallardo said four of the 10 priority measures are already in advanced legislation either at the House of Representatives or at the Senate. These are the proposed National Transport Act, the Utilization of the Coconut Levy Fund, the Occupational Safety and Health Hazards Compliance Act, and the National Mental Health Act.

“The challenge really is on how all of us can help push these important bills,” he said. IDL