David Lim Jr. offers P300K for full video of road rage shooting

CEBU CITY — The family of David Lim Jr. is dangling a P300,000 cash reward to anyone who could present a full video of the confrontation that ended with Lim shooting another motorist along F. Sotto St. in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City last Sunday.

Lawyer Orlando Salatandre Jr. said they would like to have the dash board camera which captured the confrontation between Lim and Ephraim Nuñal.

If proven that Lim shot the victim without a prior provocation and fight, Salatandre said he would withdraw as legal counsel of the respondent.

“I appeal for help. I know there are things to be revealed in that dash board camera video. Evidence will not lie. It will speak for itself,” he said in an interview shortly after he dropped by the detention cell of Lim at the Cebu City Police Office.

The camp of Lim claimed that the video footage of the road rage that was uploaded in social media and used by the police investigation was cut to show only the parts that would incriminate the respondent.

The owner of the dash board video is one of the two witnesses who positively identified Lim as the same person who shot and wounded Nuñal following a traffic altercation.

Salatandre asked the public not to judge Lim who has not been convicted of the crime yet.

“Kulang na lang bitayin siya. (He’s been condemned short of a hanging.) Do not be too harsh in pursuing justice. Justice is not just for the complainant. It is also for the respondent,” he said.

In his first night behind bars, Lim spent most of his time reading magazines and books brought by his family.

“It must be hard for him to be in jail. The presence of mosquitoes alone is enough to disturb you,” Salatandre said. SFM