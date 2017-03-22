Hagedorn charged over ‘undeclared assets’

Former Puerto Princesa Mayor Edward Hagedorn has been formally charged at the Sandiganbayan over his alleged undeclared wealth.

The Office of the Ombudsman charged Hagedorn with nine counts each of perjury under Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code and violations of Section 7 of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Section 8 of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Hagedorn is accused of making false representations in his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth for the years 2004 to 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

He allegedly failed to declare numerous properties and business interests in his asset disclosures during nine straight years when he was city mayor.

The allegedly undeclared properties include a total of 59 properties with a total area of 132.57 hectares (1.3 million square meters).

These properties are scattered around 22 barangays within the city and include: 40 residential lots, 10 agricultural lots, four commercial lots, three residential buildings, and two commercial buildings.

Twenty-nine of these properties exceed one hectare (10,000 square meters) in area. Some of the larger properties include a 24.01-ha agricultural lot in Barangay Salvacion, a 17.35-ha residential lot in Barangay Simpocan, and an 11.34-ha residential lot in Barangay Bagong Bayan.

Hagedorn also allegedly failed to declare his position as incorporator, president, board member or stockholder in four firms—Palawan Jolly Foods Corp., Puerto Princesa Broadcasting Corp., Green Forest Blue Waters Corp., and Hagedorn Travel and Tours, Inc.—for his 2004 to 2008 SALNs

The undisclosed business interests increased to five beginning 2009, as he allegedly took on the position of incorporator, president, board chairman and stockholder in Radiant Homes Land Development, Inc.

Near the end of his term, the undisclosed business interests increased to six, as he allegedly became incorporator, president, board chairman and stockholder of Puerto Princesa Bee Foods Corp. This was alleged undeclared for the purpose of the 2012 SALN.

Hagedorn also allegedly possessed five vehicles that he failed to disclose for his 2004 SALN. By 2012, this had increased to 45.

Prosecutors recommended that bail be set at P4,000 for each count of graft, P6,000 for each count of perjury, and P10,000 for each count of ethical breach, or a total bail amount of P180,000.

In May 2015, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales issued a resolution finding probable cause to indict Hagedorn for criminal charges in connection with the allegedly undisclosed assets.

In that resolution, Morales noted that Hagedorn “declared only three real properties located in Puerto Princesa City and one real property located in Parañaque City as his own.”

The Ombudsman said the alleged disparity shown by tax declarations submitted during preliminary investigation was “too significant to be dismissed.”

After his indictment, Hagedorn said in a May 15, 2015, briefing that he did not declare two old luxury cars for having lost book value, as well as motorcycles that were raffled off to employees. He also claimed to have declared all of his 59 properties.

Hagedorn did not reply to the Inquirer’s requests for comment. CBB