Pasay traffic officer killed by erring driver

An officer of the Pasay City Traffic Management Office was shot dead by a driver he was trying to apprehend on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic officer Noel Lunas was approaching the unidentified driver of a Toyota Innova with an improvised plate number UHQ 311 for obstructing traffic at the corner of Edsa and Roxas Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., according to case investigator SPO4 Allan Valdez.

The driver, however, sped off, prompting Lunas to chase him with his service motorcycle.

When they reached Al Nur Mosque on Park Avenue, the driver fired shots at Lunas, killing him on the spot.

The driver then fled to an unknown direction, leaving behind the Toyota Innova.

Case is still under investigation.