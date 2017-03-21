Duterte did not intervene in case of Supt. Marcos, says Lacson

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said on Tuesday that he had no doubt President Duterte did not intervene in the case of Supt. Marvin Marcos and his men in Leyte following arrest warrants issued against them for killing Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., in cold blood last year.

The arrest warrants were issued by a Leyte regional trial court based on the Department of Justice’s multiple murder information against Marcos and his men from the Criminal Investigative and Detection Group-Region 8.

“This crime was so brazen and carelessly planned and executed that no matter how many agencies conducted the investigation, there couldn’t have been a different result or conclusion. The Senate and DOJ were both presented with the same pieces of evidence so it is not surprising at all that we should share the same findings,” Lacson said in a text message to reporters.

“What bears watching is what would be the recommendation of the Internal Affairs Service on the administrative act of the case and what would be the action of Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa,” Lacson also said.

Lacson led a joint Senate inquiry into the Nov.5, 2016 police killing of Espinosa which concluded the mayor and father of drug lord Kerwin Espinosa was killed in a rubout and not a legitimate police operation inside a Baybay sub provincial jail.

Detained Sen. Leila De Lima praised the DOJ and National Bureau of Investigation for a “good job.”

But De Lima said she remained “curious” as to “the real motive” behind Espinosa’s killing as none of the investigations have established such motive.

In a handwritten not released to the media, she noted that no one knew the exact story why President Duterte had reinstated Marcos and his men when they were ordered relieved by Dela Rosa.

She also asked why Kerwin Espinosa had not been charged even if the latter had told the Senate inquiry that he paid off policemen and other people for protection of his illegal drug trade business.

“What about Peter Lim? Where is he now and whatever happened to the supposed investigation on him?” De Lima asked as she asked the DOJ and the NBI when they will charge the real drug traffickers.

“Why only me who is not involved in drugs was charged? I am knocking on your conscience,” she said. JE