Boy killed, 17 hurt as dump truck hits 3 vehicles in Iloilo

ILOILO CITY – A 16-year-old boy died and 17 other persons were injured after a dump truck hit three vehicles after losing its brakes in Cabatuan town in Iloilo Tuesday morning.

Mark Jhon Malfarta was declared by physicians dead on arrival at the Ramon Tabiana Memorial District Hospital where the victims were brought after the dump truck hit a motorcycle, a tricycle and a passenger jeepney at Tigbauan Road in Cabatuan, according to a report of the Police Regional Office 6.

Fourteen passengers of the jeepney, two passengers of the tricycle and a passenger of the motorcycle were injured.

Rafael Palec,46, driver of the dump truck, told investigators he lost control of the truck after its brakes malfunctioned and hit the three vehicles in front of the truck all going towards the direction of Iloilo City.

The truck hit the motorcycle with two persons on board, the tricycle with four persons and the jeepney with 20 passengers.

Palec was detained at the Cabatuan police station.