DILG chief belies Robredo’s claim on ‘palit-ulo’ scheme

Another government official has disputed the claim of Vice President Leni Robredo on the alleged “palit-ulo” (head swapping) scheme happening in poor communities.

Interior Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno on Tuesday denied the allegations of Robredo and asked her to corroborate her statement on policemen using the “palit-ulo” scheme against poor drug offenders and their family and relatives.

“What ‘Palit Ulo’? There is no such thing as ‘palit-ulo’ in the anti-drugs operations of the PNP. I respectfully request the Vice President to please corroborate her statement,” said Sueno in a statement.

Last week, Robredo, in a video message addressed to the foreign delegates in a United Nations conference, revealed a scheme wherein authorities would supposedly take hostage the wife, husband or any family member if they cannot find the suspected drug personality.

Sueno, like Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa, challenged Robredo to show concrete evidence about this alleged scheme.

“It would help if Vice President Robredo presents to us solid proof about this so-called ‘palit-ulo’ scheme so we can act on it immediately,” he said.

The camp of Robredo, meanwhile, said they are encouraging the victims who reported to the Vice President cases of palit-ulo in the barangays (villages) to speak out. But Robredo’s legal consultant Barry Gutierrez said the victims were afraid to testify because they feared for their lives. JE/rga

