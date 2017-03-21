Bong Go denies knowing Cebu road rage suspect’s family

BANGKOK — The President’s closest aide has denied that he personally knew the family of road rage suspect David Lim Jr., the nephew of alleged Visayan drug lord Peter Lim.

“I don’t know the Lim family,” special assistant to the president Christopher “Bong” Go told INQUIRER.net on Tuesday.

Go on Monday shared a text message of Lim Jr.’s mother, asking him to ensure his son’s safety when he surrenders to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sir Bong, the family decided to follow your advice to surrender my son David Lim Jr. to the regional commander Chief Superintendent Noli Talino tomorrow… Pls help us facilitate his surrender (and) safety,” David’s mother’s message to Go read.

But how was the mother of Lim able to reach out to Go?

Go said Davao-based businessman Peter Go brought to his attention the concerns of Lim Jr.’s mother, identified as “Bebong.”

Go said he was not in any way related to the businessman but said Peter Go was his and President Rodrigo Duterte’s longtime friend.

“Tumawag si Peter Go (Davao-based businessman who’s Cebuano) kasi gusto raw ng kaibigan niya, Mrs. Lim, na humingi ng tulong para ano gawin ng anak nila. So tumawag Mrs. Lim, inadvised her isuko na ang anak ASAP sa RD ng PNP and assured his safety,” he said.

(Peter Go called because his friend, Mrs. Lim, wanted to ask for help with what to do with her son. So Mrs. Lim called, I advised her to surrender her son ASAP to the Regional Director of PNP and assured his safety.)

The President’s aide was referring to Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO).

On Tuesday morning Lim Jr. surrendered to Taliño’s office at Camp Sergio Osmeña around 2 a.m. in Cebu.

Lim Jr. was accompanied by his mother, two other relatives, and lawyer Orlando Salatandre Jr.

Taliño informed Go about the surrender in a text message.

“Good am sir. Pls be informed that DAVID LIM JR., the road rage suspect surrendered to RD PRO7 around 2 AM, March 21, 2017 at PRO7 RHQ accompanied by his mother BEBONG LIM, 2 relatives and lawyer ATTY JUN SALATANDRE. He is now temporarily under my custody at the office of RID pending the filing of case in court,” Taliño’s message to Go read.

After his surrender, Lim Jr. was detained at Taliño’s office and not in a regular jail.

In an interview with ABS-CBN on Tuesday morning, Taliño admitted that Lim Jr. was staying in his office at PRO 7 while charges were being readied against him.

The police official denied that the suspect was being given special treatment.

Asked whether Lim Jr.’s detention in Taliño’s office was relayed to him by the police official, Go said he had “no idea.”

Showing goodwill

Go said he was only showing goodwill when he facilitated the safe surrender of David Jr.

“Gusto lang namin matapos na (and) mabigyan ng hustisya ang biktima. So sumuko na kaninang madaling araw,” he said.

(We just wanted it to be over and to give justice to the victim. So he surrendered early morning.)

“Gusto namin mabigyan ng early solution ang incident,” he added.

(We wanted to give an early solution to the incident.)

He said there was nothing more in his gesture but goodwill.

“Nagmamagandang loob lang para makatulong mabigyan ng hustisya ang biktima,” he said.

(It was done with good intentions to help give justice to the victim.)

But where is Peter Lim?

Asked whether he knew the whereabouts of suspected drug lord Peter Lim, Go replied he had “no idea.”

The older Lim has been named by Duterte to be behind the illegal drug trade in the Visayas. Duterte and Lim met in July 2016 in Davao City. No case, however, has been filed against Lim. JE/rga

RELATED STORIES

Nurse shot by driver of a Mercedes Benz in Cebu traffic spat

Road rage ‘shooter’ David Lim Jr. invokes self-defense