Notary public in De Lima petition ‘imaginary’—SolGen

Senator Leila De Lima must be imagining things when she said she met with a notary public in Camp Crame, Solicitor General Jose Calida said.

Calida accused the Senator of fabricating portions of her petition which was filed before the Supreme Court.

He said the jurat in her petition was signed by the senator when there is no record in Camp Crame that she was visited by the notary public.

Under Rule II, Section 6 of the Rules on Notarial Practice, a jurat is an act in which an individual appears in person before the notary public and presents an instrument or document. Said person, who must be personally known to the notary public or identified by the notary public through competent evidence of identity, signs the instrument or document in the presence of the notary and takes an oath or affirmation before the notary public as to such instrument or document.

Without the jurat or if it is fake, Calida said it would be as if no petition has been filed.

De Lima maintained that the jurat was not falsified as she insisted that the notary public met with her in Camp Crame.

But Calida said there is nothing in the logbook to show that the Senator is telling the truth.

“Even Vice President Leni Robredo signed the logbook when she visited Senator De Lima,” Calida said.

He said they have affidavits to show that they are telling the truth. IDL/rga