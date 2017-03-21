De Lima: Gov’t going to great lengths to justify detention

The government is “scraping at the bottom of the barrel” to justify her continued detention, Senator Leila De Lima said.

At a press conference, the Senator’s lawyers said the government lawyers, led by Solicitor General Jose Calida, have been resorting to technicalities to justify her continued detention.

“By repeatedly attempting to resort to the basest of technicalities, and in lieu of substantial arguments against the merits of her Supreme Court petition, is scraping the bottom of the barrel for whatever argument is left to support her continued illegal detention,” De Lima said in a statement.

De Lima’s counsel led by Atty. Alex Padilla maintained that the senator has met with the notary public in Camp Crame so that she could sign her petition which was filed before the Supreme Court. IDL/rga