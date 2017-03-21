Maute group has established presence in metro—‘Bato’

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Tuesday said that the Lanao-based Maute group has established its presence in Metro Manila following the arrest of the fifth suspect in foiled bombing near the United States Embassy in Manila last year.

“This discovery leads us to believe that the Maute group has already established presence in Metro Manila. As to what extent, that is the subject of our follow-up investigations and operations,” Dela Rosa said in a press conference where he presented the suspect.

Nasip Ibrahim, an alleged Maute extremist, was arrested inside the Salam Compound in Barangay (village) Culiat in Quezon City Monday evening.

The suspect was the driver who allegedly arranged the accommodations for those who planned the US Embassy bombing. He allegedly gave safe haven to other suspects in the bombing attempt on Nov. 28, 2016.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde confirmed that the group has a cell in Metro Manila.

“Ang alam natin mayroon talaga silang contact dito, may tinitirahan sila dito, may connections sila dito, mayroon silang mga members dito that protect them especially those coming from Mindanao,” Albayalde said.

(What we know is they have contacts here, they have shelters here, they have connections here, they have members here that protect them especially those coming from Mindanao.)

“Apparently lumalabas, ‘yung mga ginagawa nilang shelter, safe haven dito ay ‘yung mga talagang nandito na, na napakatagal na kasama nila. Gaya niya (Ibrahim), matagal na siya doon sa Barangay Culiat he owns a sari sari store, 1992 pa, itong mga IED most probably sakanya rin tinatago,” he added.

(Apparently, it turns out that they use as safe havens here their colleagues who have been here for a while now. Like him, he has been living and operating a variety store in Culiat since 1992 and he probably hides the improvised explosive device.)

Police also named one of the Maute group’s alleged leaders as Yusoy Makoto, who is allegedly hiding in Tanza, Cavite. Makoto supposedly issues orders to attack chosen targets.

Dela Rosa said he does not want to sound alarmist or cause panic, “but prudence, it has been said, is the better part of valor.”

“I therefore, urge our people to remain calm yet alert and vigilant of the presence of threat groups in our midst,” he added. IDL