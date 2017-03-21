Policeman shot dead in Albay

LIGAO CITY, Albay — A policeman was shot dead by a lone gunman in Barangay (village) Guilid here Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Chief Insp. Arthur Gomez, Albay police spokesperson, said Police Officer 1 Ruben Per Payadyad Jr., of the Ligao City police station and a resident of Barangay Pandan here, was on duty when shot at about 7:20 p.m. along McKinley street.

The suspect immediately escaped after the shooting.

Police intelligence operatives immediately launched a hot pursuit for possible arrest and identification of the suspect. CBB