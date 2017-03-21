Two quakes rock Cebu 2 minutes apart

CEBU CITY — Two earthquakes were recorded in midwest Cebu on Tuesday before dawn, according to Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Based on the advisory posted on its website, Phivolcs said first tremor was recorded at 3:41 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.4 with the epicenter traced about two kilometers northwest of Asturias town, midwest Cebu

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 15 kilometers.

The tremor was felt at Intensity three and two in Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City.

Two minutes later, a second earthquake occurred.

A stronger, magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded at 3:43 a.m with an epicenter at 4 kilometers northwest of Balamban town, which is next to Asturias.

The second quake was also tectonic in origin and had 25 kilometers in depth.

It was felt at Intensity 3 in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu. CBB