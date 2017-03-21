Peter Lim nephew in Cebu shooting surrenders — police

A nephew of alleged drug lord Peter Lim surrendered before dawn Tuesday for the road rage shooting of a male nurse in Cebu City, police said.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, Cebu police provincial director, said suspect David Lim Jr., 28, was accompanied by his mother when he gave up at about 2 a.m.

Taliño said the father of David was the brother of Peter Lim, whom President Rodrigo Duterte earlier tagged as a major drug lord in the country.

Police have tagged David as the road rage suspect in the shooting of Ephraim Montalbo Nuñal following a traffic altercation on F. Sotto Street in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, last March 19. CBB

