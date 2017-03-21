Monday, March 20, 2017
Peter Lim nephew in Cebu shooting surrenders — police

/ 07:09 AM March 21, 2017
This video grab shows an unidentified man (center) and nurse Ephraim Montalbo during a confrontation along F. Sotto Street in Cebu City on before dawn Sunday, March 19, 2017. SCREENGRAB FROM MOTORIST'S VIDEO

This video grab shows a man, whom police identified as David Lim Jr. (center), and nurse Ephraim Montalbo (right) during a confrontation along F. Sotto Street in Cebu City on before dawn Sunday, March 19, 2017. SCREENGRAB FROM MOTORIST’S VIDEO

A nephew of alleged drug lord Peter Lim surrendered before dawn Tuesday for the road rage shooting of a male nurse in Cebu City, police said.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, Cebu police provincial director, said suspect David Lim Jr., 28, was accompanied by his mother when he gave up at about 2 a.m.

Taliño said the father of David was the brother of Peter Lim, whom President Rodrigo Duterte earlier tagged as a major drug lord in the country.

Police have tagged David as the road rage suspect in the shooting of Ephraim Montalbo Nuñal following a traffic altercation on F. Sotto Street in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, last March 19. CBB

